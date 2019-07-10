The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 9:35 p.m. on July 6 at 101 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Victor Piquet Sanchez, 27, Effingham rear-ended an unknown vehicle and a metal sign pole owned by Nirav C. Patel, Effingham.
• At 11:14 p.m. on July 7 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle backed into a parked vehicle owned by PV Holding Corp, East Elmhurst, NY. No injuries and no citations at this time.
• Nicholas R. Griffith, 21, Effingham, was cited on July 8 for speeding.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy M. Shellenbarger, 30, Shelbyville ,July 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Shellenbarger was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Lucinda M. Russell, 39, Effingham,July 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of contempt. Russell posted $100 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Chad M. Percival, 25, Watson, July 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Percival posted $575 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Eric D. Ingram, 23, Chicago, July 9 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer. Ingram was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Ronnie A. Klitzing, 44, Altamont, July 9 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Klitzing posted $150 and was released.
