The Effingham Police Department reported the following incident.
• At 4:06 p.m. Aug. 6 south of the intersection of 3rd and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Bridget K. Lustig, 32, Effingham, struck a deer.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Troyt A. Cox, 49, Effingham, on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Cox posted $575 and was released.
