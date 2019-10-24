The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:22 a.m. Oct. 3 at 911 S. Haney, a semi driven by Wilton O. Girontello, 51, Hollywood, CA, attempted to cross CSX Railroad tracks where there was no crossing, becoming high-centered on the tracks and causing damage to the tracks and rock. Girontello was ticketed for possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- At 4 a.m. Oct. 14 at Lot 9 Four Seasons, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Janie Duckwitz-Patchen, Effingham.
- At 4:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at 615 E. Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Andres Andino, 44, Effingham, drove through a construction zone, damaging rebar and other construction materials owned by Effingham Asphalt. Andino’s vehicle then left the roadway, striking a ditch. Andino was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and disobeying traffic control device.
- At 3:46 p.m. Oct. 20 at the intersection of 3rd and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Jade M. Price, 25, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Julia M. Schuppert, 40, Dieterich. Schuppert and a passenger in Schuppert’s vehicle, Kaylee J. Schuppert, 14, Dieterich both sustained injuries but refused treatment. Price was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 12:56 p.m. Oct. 21 north of the intersection of Maple and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by Kenneth J. Powell, 29, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kylie E. Stice, 28, Watson.
- Jared W. Sapp, 28, Effingham was cited on Oct. 23 for driving while license suspended.
