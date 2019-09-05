The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:07 p.m. Aug. 23 at the intersection of Maple and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Dustin W. Gooch, 29, Altamont, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Shelly J. Matthews, 45, Effingham. Gooch was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident.
- At 11:50 p.m. Aug. 24 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a semi driven by Yahya N. Samir, 31, Dearborn, MI, turned in front of and collided with a vehicle driven by Zachary W. Kyle, 17, Effingham. Samir was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 5:43 p.m. Aug. 27 at the intersection of Charlotte and Ford, a vehicle driven by Devin M. Wolfert, 29, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Thomas J. Mathews, 69, Freeport. Wolfert was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- Charles W. Brewbaker, 43, St. Elmo, was cited on Sept. 2 for defective muffler – loud, excessive noise.
