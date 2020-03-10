The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:36 p.m. March 3 at 912 N. Henrietta, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Adam Palmer, Effingham.
- At 11:28 a.m. March 7 at 1303 W. Evergreen, a semi driven by Victor A. Smith, 39, Columbus, GA, struck and damaged an overhead metal gate owned by Bonutti Clinic.
- At 10:25 a.m. March 8 at the intersection of Fayette and the NB I57/EB I70 Exit Ramp, a vehicle driven by Jessica D. Holste, 22, Beecher City, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mindy E. Taphorn, 47, Altamont. Holste sustained injuries but refused treatment. Holste was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- A 15-year-old from St. Elmo was cited on March 9 on three counts of aggravated battery and criminal damage to state-supported property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.