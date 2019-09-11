The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at the intersection of Rickelman and 3rd, an unknown semi struck a vehicle driven by Taylor B. Overbeck, 22, Teutopolis.
- At 12 p.m. Sept. 7 at 607 Norwood, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Brett Heuerman, Effingham.
- At 8:11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the intersection of 4th and Clark, a vehicle driven by Timothy W. Marshall, 49, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Heather C. Kelly, 35, Charleston.
- At 3:15 p.m. Sept. 9 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Jankee S. Patel, 33, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Dara D. Gaines, 24, Little River, AR.
- At 3:39 p.m. Sept. 9 at 101 N. Keller, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Katelyn Graham, Effingham.
- A 13-year-old from Effingham was cited on Sept. 4 for aggravated assault.
- Cassandra A. Rogers, 35, Newton, was cited on Sept. 5 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Parker W. Siner, 18, Effingham, was cited on Sept. 9 for passing a stopped school bus loading/unloading.
- Timothy J. Nielson, 23, Dekalb, was cited on Sept. 10 for driving while license suspended, unlawful display of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
