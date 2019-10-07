The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:05 a.m. Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willenborg and Althoff, a motorcycle operated by Marshall L. Boyle, 43, Terre Haute, IN,stopped abruptly and was struck by a motorcycle operated by Jessica D. Boyle, 31, Terre Haute, IN. Marshall sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 6:09 a.m. Oct. 4 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown semi struck a parked semi owned by Western Express Inc, Nashville, TN.
- At 2:46 p.m. Oct. 4 north of the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Peyton S. Koelm, 18, Edgewood, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mary C. Rogers, 67, Herrin, causing Rogers’ vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Kelly W. Johnson, 70, Robinson.
- Cheyenne M. LaGrand, 21, Effingham, was cited on Oct. 3 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.