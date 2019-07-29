The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

• At 5:51 p.m. July 16 west of the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Adrian G. Sanchez, 30, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Katherine A. Blickem, 19, Effingham.

• At 7:55 p.m. July 22 south of the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Victoria R. Hudson, 20, Cowden, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Abigail E. Boehm, 32, Effingham.

• At 9:38 p.m. July 24 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by John J. Griggs, 19, Bourbon, MO, attempted to perform a U-turn and turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Chance J. Evans, 20, Stewardson.

• At 12:39 a.m. July 26 east of the intersection of Evergreen and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Mya E. Green, 19, Greenup, was struck by a deer.

• At 12:50 a.m. July 26 east of the intersection of Evergreen and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by James P. Barnett, 39, Altamont, swerved to miss an injured deer which had crawled back into the roadway after a previous accident. The vehicle subsequently struck the curb and ran over the deer.

• Elijah S. Rodman, 19, Effingham was cited on July 28 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.

• William A. Dockery, 47, Effingham, began serving July 28 a 24-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.

• Illinois State Police arrested Kristi M. Osmon, 47, Gilbertsville, Kentucky, July 28 on charge of speeding, a Wabash County warrant for failure to appear in court for payment review and a Wabash County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Osmon posted $764 and was released.

• Effingham police arrested Michael C. Mathes, 31, Chicago, July 28 on a charge of domestic battery. Mathes was in jail at last check.

• Effingham County deputies arrested Alfred L. Abbott, 49, Altamont, July 28 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Abbott was in jail at last check.

• Altamont police arrested Zachary A.R. Massie, 26, Altamont, July 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of disorderly conduct, a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass, a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on charge of criminal trespass to residence. Massie was in jail at last check.

