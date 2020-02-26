The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:02 p.m. Feb. 22 south of the intersection of 4th and National, a vehicle driven by Fred E. Babrick, 67, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Adam C. Deselms Dent, 17, Effingham. Babrick was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 3:43 p.m. Feb. 24 at 1702 W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Mitchell E. Strohl, 16, Watson, pulled into the path of and was struck by a semi driven by James R. Steitz, 42, Wheeling. Strohl was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Charles E. Albert, 85, Newton, collided with a vehicle driven by Lisa M. Wilson, 48, Effingham.
- A 12-year-old from Flora was cited on Feb. 21 for aggravated battery.
- A 10-year-old from Effingham was cited on Feb. 24 for battery.
