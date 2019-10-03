10-4-19 Police Blotter 14 hrs ago The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported. At 10:01 p.m. Oct 1 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown semi struck a parked semi owned by Raider Express Inc, Ft. Worth, TX. Tags Semi Incident Police Effingham Police Department Citation Injury Ft. Worth Raider Express Inc Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Case, Carol Smallwood, Janet ROBBINS, Frances Nov 6, 1933 - Sep 25, 2019 Flowers, Adeline GILLUM, Brian Aug 26, 1961 - Sep 26, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSECOND UPDATE: All lanes now open after I-70 crash between Effingham and AltamontJail Report 9-30-19Big beer can near Altamont featured on website of 'Offbeat Tourist Attractions'Urbana man dies in I-70 wreckState: Portions of Effingham County unfairly impacted by marijuana enforcementFayette County Hospital undergoes signage and name changeEffingham considers facade rehabilitation projectUnit 40 bus driver ticketed after minor accidentGirl on the Gridiron: Emma Kessler only female on EHS football team10-01-19 Jail Report Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.