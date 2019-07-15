Police Blotter 7-16-19 8 hrs ago The Effingham Police Department reported the following citation. • Duston W. Lundberg, 36, Danville, was cited on July 13 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Tags Effingham Police Department Duston W. Lundberg Citation Danville Police Linguistics Police Blotter Motor Vehicle COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries White, Barbara Sasse, Rowan Willenborg, Leonard Wittenberg, Marilyn Reed, Sr., Evan Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOvergrown landscaping causes eyesore, passersby sayPolice investigating Shelbyville homicideBond set at $5 million in Shelbyville murder caseFayette Avenue project closer to reality with fundingSarah Ruholl Sehy opinion column: County should start collecting tipping fee for recyclingWoman injured in car accidentNash Naam earns international recognitionSECOND UPDATE: Bond set at $5 million in Shelbyville murder case; defendant returned to state prison to await trialDriver killed in accident in Cumberland CountyTrucks collide in two-vehicle accident Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.