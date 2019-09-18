The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:24 p.m. Sept. 13 at 1500 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Drake Williams, Altamont.
- At 6:13 p.m. Sept. 13 at the intersection of W. Fayette and S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Javier Gabriel, 22, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Austin A. Ferenc, 28, Effingham. Gabriel was ticketed for no valid driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident.
- Jason L. O’Dell, 46, Watson was cited on Sept. 17 for speeding.
