The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob M. Miller, Vandalia, July 12 on charges of criminal damage to property over $500, possession of meth, domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Roberta L. Ballinger, 32, Altamont, July 12 on charges of domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ballinger was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Eric T. Dunn, 36, Stewardson, July 12 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Dunn posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Antoinette M. Hurley, 43, Park Forrest, July 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of not having a valid driver's license. Hurley posted $425 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Jeffery C. Falcone, 40, Effingham, July 12 on the charge of three counts of domestic battery. Falcone was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Walter L. West, 28, Edgewood, July 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of identification card and an Effingham County original warrant for threatening a public official. West was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Ciara K. Jewell, 22, Strasburg, July 13 on charges of aggravated battery and mob action. Jewell was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Brooke A. Jewell, 34, Strasburg, July 13 on charges of aggravated battery and mob action. Jewell was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Connie A. Drees, 54, Montrose, July 13 on the charge of retail theft. Drees was in jail at last check.
• Altamont police arrested Felicia F. Johnson, 51, Cahokia, July 13 on charges of disobey no passing zone, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license revoked. Johnson posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Logan R. Dallape, 21, Effingham, July 14 on charges of driving while license suspended and speeding. Dallape posted $250 and was released.
