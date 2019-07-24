The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• Ryan A. Smothers, 32, St. Elmo was cited on July 22 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham police arrested Amanda G. Hoffman, 38, Vandalia, July 23 on the charge of deceptive practice. Hoffman was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Randy G. Nolan, 33, Danville, July 23 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of meth. Nolan was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
• Effingham police arrested Jesse S. Tucker, 24, Altamont, July 23 on a charge of home invasion and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Tucker was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob F. Burrus, 29, Beecher City on an Effingham County attachment for contempt warrant. Burrus posted $100 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Christopher A. Parker, 39, Effingham, July 23 on a charge of child pornography. Parker was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Leah M. Benton, 20, Charleston, July 24 on a charge of possession of controlled substance. Benton was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.