The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:31 p.m. Feb. 10 at the intersection of Willow and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Norman L. Miller, 72, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Brooke N. Westjohn, 27, Teutopolis.
- At 4:02 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 1000th block of S. Raney, a vehicle driven by Eddye E. Westbrook, 54, Campbell Hill, struck the curb.
- At 8 a.m. Feb. 12 at the intersection of 4th and Greenview, a motorcycle operated by Daniel J. VanKlingeren, 44, Effingham, lost control and overturned. VanKlingeren sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
