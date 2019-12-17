The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6 a.m. Dec. 4 in the alley behind 209 E. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Eugene Pruemer, Teutopolis.
- At 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at 2500 N. 3rd, a semi driven by Kevin Roldan, 23, El Paso, TX, attempted to make a U-Turn, left the roadway and became stuck in the ditch, causing damage to the grass and landscaping owned by the State of Illinois. Roldan was ticketed for improper u-turn and improper lane usage.
- At 7:04 a.m. Dec. 16 north of the intersection of Raney and Jaycee, a vehicle driven by William R. M. Carter, 22, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Nadine R. Holland, 49, Effingham. Carter was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
