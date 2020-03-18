The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:37 p.m. March 13 east of the intersection of E. Rickelman and N. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Charles L. Wall, 56, Perkinston, MS, backed into a vehicle driven by Richard K. Hernke, 61, Brookfield, WI.
- At 7:07 p.m. March 14 at 1725 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by Austin J. Bush, 19, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sherry L. Shamhart, 53, Wheeler. Bush was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 7:42 a.m. March 16 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle backed into a camper owned by Blake Diamond RV, Marion.
- A 14-year-old from Teutopolis was cited on March 12 for aggravated battery and criminal damage to state supported property.
