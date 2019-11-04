The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:48 a.m. Oct. 26 at the intersection of 4th and Santa Monica, a vehicle driven by Colby R. Heaton, 18, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 3:49 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 600th block of W. Evergreen, a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Westen P. Giles, 21, Beecher City, struck and damaged a fence owned by Effingham Park District.
- At 12:16 p.m. Oct. 31 at 115 E. Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Katlynn M. Rhodes, 26, St. Elmo, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Teri Schaefer, Effingham.
- At 9:50 p.m. Nov. 1 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Sara B. Myers, 46, Sigel, struck a vehicle driven by Sherry L. Tarrant, 53, Effingham.
- Heath A. Stilabower, 25, Effingham, was cited on Oct. 31 for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Joel J. Deters, 16, Teutopolis, was cited on Nov. 1 for illegal squealing/screeching of tires.
- Joseph K. Gaus, 24, Greenup, was cited on No.v 2 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Clayton M. McWhorter, 23, Brownstown was cited on Nov 2 for driving while license suspended.
Brett M. Dirks, 28, Effingham was cited on Nov 2 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
