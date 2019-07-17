The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 5:11 p.m. on July 15 south of the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Gary L. Loy, 44, Farina, struck a vehicle driven by Shae W. Ashley, 32, Dieterich.
• Caroline A. Minard, 43, Shelbyville was cited on July 16 for theft over $500.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham police arrested Jacob W. Mitbo, 20, Carbondale, July 16 on a McHenry County original warrant for theft. Mitbo posted $9,000 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Sierra K. Blankenship, 20, Effingham, July 16 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Blankenship was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Joshua R. Keck, 31, Altamont, July 16 on charges of possession of meth, possession with intent to deliver meth and meth conspiracy. Keck was in jail at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Thomas A. Quick, 19, Effingham, July 17 on Shelby County warrant for bad checks/obtain control property and no valid driver's license. Quick posted $250 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.