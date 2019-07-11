The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 12:43 p.m. July 4 south of the intersection of Willow and Pembroke, a vehicle driven by Blake P. Tegeler, 26, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Russ E. Goeckner, 28, Effingham. Tegeler was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Sarah M. Guthrie, 37, Effingham, was cited July 10 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Barbara L. Helm, 47, Ava, July 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and a Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of delivery of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Helm was in custody at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Brock L. Miller, 33, Hidalgo, July 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court for contempt of court. Miller posted $100 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Sierra K. Blankenship, 20, Effingham, July 10 on a charge of residential burglary. Blankenship was in custody at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Briant K. Sanchez Espinoza, 18, Effingham, July 10 on a charge of driving while license suspended and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving while license suspended. Sanchez Espinoza was given a notice to appear in court on the new driving while license suspended charge and was given a $5,000 recognizance bond on the Effingham County warrant and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua A. Feusting, 26, Mason, July 10 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Feusting posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel L. Latham, 38, Effingham, July 10 on a charge of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. Latham was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin L. Ellis, 28, Altamont, July 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of domestic battery/making physical contact with another. Ellis was in custody at last check.
