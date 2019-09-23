The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:30 p.m. Sept 17 at 1300 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Gunnar L. Shoraga, 20, Dieterich, struck and damaged a fuel pump owned by Speedway LLC.
- At 7:16 p.m. Sept 17 at 21 S. Lakewood, a vehicle driven by Scott N. Figueroa, 26, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Javier I. Pichal, 35, Fairview Heights. Figueroa was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident and improper backing.
- Ashley N. Schaufler, 22, Teutopolis, was cited on Sept 21 for driving while license suspended.
- Timothy G. Wendt, 63, Effingham, was cited on Sept 22 for driving without lights when required.
