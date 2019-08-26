The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:03 a.m. Aug. 15 at Lot 1 Four Seasons, a vehicle driven by Brandi L. Dalton, 38, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Claudia Moran, Effingham. Dalton was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 10:02 a.m. Aug. 15 at the intersection of 3rd and the I-57 SB/I70 WB exit ramp, a vehicle pulling a trailer driven by Tommy S. Beard II, 33, Olney, struck a semi driven by Michael E. Hawkins, 28, Hindsboro, resulting in an immediate explosion. The impact caused Hawkins’ semi to strike a semi driven by Mohamud A. Ahmed, 51, Minneapolis, MN. Beard was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- Heath A. Stilabower, 25, Neoga, was cited on Aug. 23 for no valid driver’s license.
- Timothy L. Pocrnich, 48, Effingham, was cited on Aug. 24 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
