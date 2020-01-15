The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:47 a.m. Jan. 10 at the intersection of Grove and Willow, a vehicle driven by Diana R. Miller, 71, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Christine D. Cunningham, 61, Effingham.
- Samantha E. E. Hammack, 24, Strasburg, was cited on Jan. 11 for driving while license suspended.
- Dustin R. Gant, 34, Effingham, was cited on Jan. 12 for speeding.
