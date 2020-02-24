The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:19 p.m. Feb. 20 at the intersection of Mulberry and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by Krista L. Stuart, 24, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jon M. Dust, 32, Teutopolis. Both drivers sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 12:20 p.m. Feb. 20 west of the intersection of National and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Peggy S. Florida, 46, Altamont, struck a deer. Florida was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 10:33 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1211 N. Keller, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Luke Nohren, Cowden.
- At 1:26 a.m. Feb. 22 at 801 E. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Charles L. Spence, 27, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Ameren Illinois guide wire and pole. The vehicle then crossed the road and pulled into the driveway of 800A E. Fayette and struck and damaged a building owned by Tick Tock Energy. Spence was ticketed for driving under the influence, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- A 10-year-old from Effingham was cited on Feb. 19 for battery.
- An 11-year-old from Effingham was cited on Feb. 20 for disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.