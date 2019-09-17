The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:01 p.m. Sept. 12 at 1510 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Trinity S. Lewis, 17, Edgewood, struck a vehicle driven by Dylan M. VanMatre, 21, Edgewood. Lewis was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 7:52 a.m. Sept. 16 at 1901 S. 4th, a vehicle driven by Patricia A. Hooper, 47, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Colby N. Higgs, 46, Watson. Hooper was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 1:02 p.m. Aug. 29 at 1203 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Samantha L. Welker, 22, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brianne M. Evans, 17, Herrick, causing Evans’ vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Joellen Zerrusen, 61, Teutopolis. Evans sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Welker was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 8:55 a.m. Sept. 1 at the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by Phyllis A. Haarman, 83, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Skylar B. Morrison, 20, Ft. Dodge, IA.
- At 9:24 a.m. Sept. 7 at the intersection of Evergreen and Pelican, a vehicle driven by Megan L. Coy, 36, Neoga, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by James A. Roepke, 61, Effingham.
- Timothy P. Eskew, 45, Effingham, was cited on Sept.r 11 for trespassing.
- Kenneth J. Huss, 54, Effingham, was cited on Sept. 12 for disobeying traffic control device.
- Fern E. Hays, 62, Mason, was cited on Sept. 12 for retail theft.
- Dustin J. Smith, 40, Mt. Vernon was cited on Sept. 15 for expired registration sticker.
- A 15-year-old from Effingham was cited on Sept. 13 for battery.
