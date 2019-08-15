The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Melissa D. Johnson, 44, Effingham, Aug. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Johnson was given a $3,000 recognizance bond and released.
• Effingham police arrested Jaquelyn D. Habing, 54, Effingham, Aug. 14 on a charge of criminal trespass to property. Habing posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Linda J. Barker, 42, Olney, Aug. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for retail theft. Barker was given a $3,000 recognizance bond and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Justin S. Shadwell, 35, Decatur, Aug. 14 on a Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of disorderly conduct. Shadwell was in custody at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Cheyenne M. Easley, 19, Beecher City, Aug. 15 on charges of domestic battery and illegal consumption by a minor. Easley was in custody at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.