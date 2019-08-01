The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 10:29 a.m. July 23 at 1901 S. 4th, a vehicle driven by Roger D. Evans, 64, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Ameren power pole and a Consolidated telephone box.
• At 4:25 p.m. July 28 at the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by April D. Jones, 37, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Troy W. Slifer, 52, Edgewood. Jones’ vehicle then left the roadway and struck an Illinois Department of Transportation street sign before crossing back over all lanes of traffic and striking the curb. Jones sustained injuries but refused treatment. Jones was ticketed for driving while license suspended.
• Johnny W. Fender, 19, Louisville was cited on July 31 for disobeying a stop sign.
• A 17-year-old from Newton was cited on July 31 for manufacture/delivery of counterfeit substance, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis, possession of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Chryssen L. Brown, 32, Farina, July 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Brown was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Cole D. Hanley, 23, Sigel, July 30 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Hanley was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Tristan S. Durre, 23, Effingham, July 30 on the charge of aggravated battery. Durre was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Brandy R. Schlanser, 34, Beecher City, July 30 on a charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and civil citation of possession of cannabis. Schlanser was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested James E. Milligan, 46, Cowden, July 30 on charges of less than 5 grams of meth and civil citations of possession of cannabis and civil paraphernalia. Milligan was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Jessica M. Loy, 28, Effingham, July 31 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Loy was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler J. Stewart ,33, Effingham, July 31 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear attachment for contempt. Stewart was transferred to Fayette County.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Amber L. Hoke, 25, Robinson, July 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Hoke was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Danielle B. Willoughby, 31, Decatur, July 31 on charges of possession of meth, driving while license suspended, speeding, Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle. Willoughby was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Clayton Roberts Jr., 27, Effingham, July 31 on a Brown County, Wisconsin, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Roberts was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Reba C. Burt, 25, Effingham, July 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property. Burt was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Alicia J. Hodges, 37, Shobonier, Aug. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear attachment for contempt. Hodges was released per judge.
