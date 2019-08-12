The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 8:58 a.m. Aug. 9 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Ashlee R. White, 27, Janesville, collided with a vehicle driven by Richard D. Snell, 69, Watson. The collision caused White’s vehicle to leave the roadway and strike and damage a traffic signal. White and a passenger in White’s vehicle, Annabelle F. White, 12, Janesville, sustained injuries and both were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. A passenger in Snell’s vehicle, Myrna L. Snell, 85, Watson, sustained injuries but refused treatment.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham police arrested Joyce C. Deters, 72, Effingham, Aug. 11 on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Deters posted $250 and was released.
