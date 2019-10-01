The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:05 p.m. Sept 26 at the intersection of Jaycee and Banker, a vehicle driven by Jaret M. Alwardt, 17, Altamont, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Katherine R. Carie, 16, Effingham. Carie sustained injuries but refused treatment. Alwardt was ticketed for failure to yield.
- Michael R. Whitaker, 31, Shumway, was cited on Sept 28 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.