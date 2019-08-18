The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Crystal M. Chaney, 44, Dieterich, Aug/ 16 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Chaney posted $200 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Michael R. Inocencio, 35, Vandalia, Aug. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence. Inocencio posted $375 and was released.
• Sara E. Slover, 32, Flora, began serving Aug. 16 a 90-day sentence for possession of meth.
• Eligah C. Donaldson, 37, Beecher City, began serving Aug. 16 a 24-hour sentence.
• Jacob D. Beck, 25, Effingham began serving Aug. 16 a 24-hour sentence.
• Lyndsey L. Walk, 37, Effingham, began serving Aug. 16 a six-day sentence.
• Effingham County deputies arrested William C. Holland, 25, Ramsey, Aug. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Holland was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Natashia N. Bissonts, 30, Vandalia, Aug. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Bissonts was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Alex W. Alsbury, 27, Vandalia, Aug. 16 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Alsbury posted $500 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Ki E. Moutray, 41, Charleston, Aug. 16 on a Greene County, Missouri, warrant for vehicle theft-tampering motor vehicle first degree. Moutray was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Benny E. Brown, 35, Alton, Aug. 16 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Brown posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested William E. Barnett, 52, Foley, Alabama, Aug. 17 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property. Barnett was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Shane E. Stoke, 35, Effingham, Aug/ 17 on charges of no driver's license and civil charges of possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Stoke posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Adrian Santos, 26, Bastrop, Texas, Aug. 17 on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Santos was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Mathew J. McWhorter, 29, Effingham, Aug. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession less than 5 grams of meth and new charge of possession of less than 5 grams meth. McWhorter posted $575 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Mark C. Barnes, 52, Mason, Aug. 17 on charges of speeding, driving while license revoked, fleeing and eluding police and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Barnes posted $400 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jonah C. Burgess, 40, Newton, Aug. 17 on charges of possession of more than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burgess was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Brant Bueker, 20, Sigel, Aug. 18 on a charge of illegal consumption by a minor. Bueker posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jason Kenter, 20, Teutopolis, Aug. 18 on a charge of illegal consumption by a minor. Kenter posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Raegan Drees, 20, Teutopolis, Aug. 18 on a charges of illegal consumption by a minor and illegal transportation of alcohol. Drees posted $150 and was released.
