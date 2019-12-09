The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:11 a.m. Nov. 30 at 2911 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Michael R. Whitaker, 31, Shumway, struck and damaged a light pole owned by McDonald’s.
- At 3:12 p.m. Dec. 2 at the intersection of Merchant and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by Patricia A. Thies, 84, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Brenda K. Johns, 63, Effingham. Johns sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Thies was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5 south of the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Jaxon B. Kincaid, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a parked utility truck owned by Dan Niebrugge, Effingham. Kincaid sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Kincaid was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to wear seat belt.
At 3:55 p.m. Dec 5 at the intersection of Banker and Clark, a vehicle driven by Gary L. Bloemer, 48, Greenville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Krista D. Schumacher, 31, Effingham.
Christopher C. Howland, 22, Cowden was cited on Dec 6 for no valid driver’s license
