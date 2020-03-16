The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:39 p.m. March 11 at the intersection of Walnut and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Bryan K. Jones, 33, Beecher City, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Stephen E. Welty, 73, Louisville. Jones, as well as a passenger in Welty’s vehicle, Ruthie J. Welty, 72, Louisville, sustained injuries but both refused treatment. Jones was ticketed for failure to yield and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 4:56 p.m. March 12 at the intersection of 3rd and Technology, a vehicle driven by Nora B. Kozuszek, 26, Vandalia, struck a vehicle driven by Trevor A. Faber, 34, Teutopolis. The impact caused Kozuszek’s vehicle to strike a vehicle driven by John D. Richards, 58, Neoga. Kozuszek was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- Timothy G. Elam, 22, Mason, was cited on March 10 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Kyle W. Sinkler, 29, Effingham, was cited on March 12 for failure to stop at stop line.
- Cassidy J. Beck, 27, Piggott, AR, was cited on March 13 for driving while license suspended
- Molly J. Weis, 20, Effingham, was cited on March 14 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Randy L. Clough, 24, Humboldt, TN, was cited on March 15 for illegal transportation of alcohol
- Joseph W. Peters, 39, Effingham, was cited on March 15 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.