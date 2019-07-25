The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 12:16 p.m. on July 11 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Max A. Zientara, 20, Shelbyville, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Timothy P. Pool, 54, Evansville, IN. Both drivers sustained injuries but refused treatment. Zientara was ticketed for failure to yield.
• At 1:44 p.m. on July 22 east of the intersection of Jaycee and Raney, a vehicle driven by Derek M. Brandt, 28, Altamont, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kurt E. Walden, 65, Mode.
• At 11:38 a.m. on July 23 south of the intersection of Banker and Douglas, a vehicle driven by Velma J. Hanna, 78, Mason, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Charles L. Mayberry, 72, Effingham. Hanna sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
• At 1:42 p.m. on July 23 at 405 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Marshall J. McCleave, 29, Oblong, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Teresa J. Cheers, 56, Effingham, causing Cheers’ vehicle to leave the roadway and strike and damage a City of Effingham fire hydrant. Cheers and a passenger in McCleave’s vehicle, Rachel A. Mosby, 23, Olney, sustained injuries but both refused treatment.
• At 4:46 p.m. on July 23 at the intersection of Willow and Temple, a vehicle driven by Brianne M. Colwell, 18, Wheeler, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Tricia D. Birdsong, 47, Effingham.
• Jeffery C. Falcone, 40, Effingham was cited on July 24 for disorderly conduct.
