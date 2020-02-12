The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the intersection of Temple and Merchant, a vehicle driven by Anna C. Habing, 20, Watson, pulled in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Twila J. Bannick, 59, Dieterich. Bannick sustained injuries but refused treatment. Habing was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device, failure to yield, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Bannick was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 6:29 p.m. Feb. 10 at the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Janos J. Szombathy, 89, Hot Springs, AR, struck a vehicle driven by Mackenzie N. Banning, 17, Effingham. Szombathy was ticketed for driving while license suspended.
