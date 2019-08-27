The Effingham Police Department reported the following incident.
At 1:13 a.m. Aug. 25 at 704 E. Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Nicholas M. Thompson, 25, Effingham, struck a utility pole owned by Ameren.
