The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 3:30 p.m. July 26 north of the intersection of N. Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Brandon J. Austin, 20, Mason rear-ended a vehicle driven by Valerie E. Sherrer, 50, Sullivan.
• At 9:43 p.m. July 26 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Wabash, a vehicle driven by Ashely N. Bierman, 18, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by Jeff D. Bushue, 48, Effingham. Bierman was ticketed for failure to yield turning left.
• At 8:41 p.m. July 27 at the intersection of S. 4th and Hendelmeyer, a vehicle driven by Kasara C. Piedra, 29, Effingham collided with a vehicle driven by Sarah M. Pfenninger, 38, Effingham.
• Joshua S. Linder, 33, Farina, was cited on July 26 for operating a vehicle with suspended registration, driving while license suspended and operating uninsured motor vehicle.
• Kimberly M. Carter, 20, Kinmundy, was cited on July 28 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
• Wendy M. Wiseman, 28, Effingham, was cited on July 29 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham police arrested Dustin J. Tuggle, 26, Palmyra, Missouri, July 29 on charges of possession of meth and civil charge of possession of cannabis. Tuggle posted $450 and was released.
• Ronnie N. Malloch, 29, Newton, started serving a 30-day sentence July 29 for possession of less than 5 grams meth.
• Effingham police arrested Thomas A. Quick, 19, Effingham, July 29 on a charge of retail theft over $500. Quick was given a notice to appear and released.
• Effingham police arrested Philip K. Armbrecht, 60, Monana, Wisconsin, July 28 on charges of disorderly conduct and public indecency. Armbrecht posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Derek M. McWhorter, 35, Effingham, July 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended and new charge of driving while license suspended. McWhorter posted $325 and was released.
