The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan A. Clarkson, 37, Altamont, Aug. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Clarkson was still in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Steven M. Moore, 26, Flora, Aug. 4 on a Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked and a charge of possession of cannabis. Moore posted $750 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Anthony D. Kruger, 29, Newport, Tennessee, Aug. 4 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, manufacturing meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kruger was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Ryan M. Grant, 31, St. Elmo, Aug. 4 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Grant was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Damian P. Gardner, 28, Effingham, Aug. 4 on a charge of false 911 call. Gardner was given a notice to appear and released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Kenneth L. Forbes, 49, Brownstown, Aug. 5 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, civil charges of possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Forbes was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• Kiauma M. Flack, 36, Noble was cited on July 31 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
• Trace M. L. Zellner, 21, Effingham was cited on Aug. 3 for driving while license suspended.
• Kendrick A. Jackson, 25, Effingham was cited on Aug. 3 for no tail lights.
