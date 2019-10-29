The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 5:31 p.m. Oct. 21
- at the intersection of Keller and Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Robert F. Utz, 83, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Justin C. Ray, 31, Silex, MO.
- At
4:11 p.m. Oct. 22
- at the intersection of 3rd and Technology, a vehicle driven by Amie J. Huss, 46, Effingham, experienced brake failure, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Effingham City sign before coming to a stop on the sidewalk.
- At
7:49 a.m. Oct. 25
- north of the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Riley P. Seachrist, 17, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At
1:40 p.m. Oct. 25
- at 610 N. Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Steven G. Grobengieser, 69, Xenia, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Effingham Taxi, then struck a pedestrian, David L. Dawson, 47, Effingham. Dawson sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At
3:39 p.m. Oct. 25
- at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a bicycle operated by Adriel R. Delacruz, 21, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Philip R. Nosbisch, 63, Effingham. Delacruz sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At
6:48 a.m. Oct. 26
- at the intersection of 4th and Santa Monica, a vehicle driven by Colby R. Heaton, 18, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At
7:32 p.m. Oct. 26
- at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a semi driven by Ryszard Zieba, 70, Windsor, Ontario, Canada, struck a parked vehicle owned by Caleb Williams, Effingham.
- At
9:49 a.m. Oct. 26
- at the intersection of Hoffman and Banker, a vehicle driven by Kiersten B. Goodman, 20, Mason, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Velazquez D. Urrutia, 47, Effingham.
- At
1:10 p.m. Oct. 26
- north of the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Luke A. Ungrund, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Judith M. Bierman, 58, Effingham.
- At
6:42 p.m. Oct. 26
- north of the intersection of Keller and Heritage, a vehicle driven by Jordan A. McGuire, 18, Windsor, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Eric D. Price, 58, Neoga.
- At
12:11 p.m. Oct. 27
- at the intersection of Pelican and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Julie A. Ohnesorge, 55, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Luke J. Ludwig, 18, Effingham.
- At
2:28 p.m. Oct. 27
- south of the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Victor S. Ludwig, 17, Sigel, struck a vehicle driven by Gavin L. Eaton, 17, Charleston. No injuries. Ludwig was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Denise L. White, 38, Beecher City, was cited on
Oct. 24
- for driving while license suspended.
- A 13-year-old from Altamont was cited on
Oct. 24 for two counts of battery.
