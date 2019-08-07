The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 8:39 a.m. July 28 at the intersection of N. Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a bus driven by Michael J. Buckley, 51, Fort Worth, Texas, struck a vehicle driven by Ronald D. Mars, 57, Beecher City.
• At 8:40 a.m. Aug. 1 at the intersection of S. Linden and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Donald W. Hawkins, 59, Newton struck a street sign owned by the City of Effingham.
• At 2:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at 1809 W. Fayette, a semi driven by Richard S. Hale, 57, West Plains, MO, struck a parked vehicle owned by Midwest Transit Equipment, Marshall, MI. Hale was ticketed for driving under the influence.
• At 11:14 a.m. Aug. 3 at 1204 Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Michael W. Ritchie, 74, Teutopolis struck a semi driven by Marion K. Whalen, 60, Carlisle, KY.
• At 8:02 p.m. Aug. 3 at the intersection of Keller Dr. and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Danielle R. Morris, 42, Effingham struck a vehicle driven by Jared M. Schuman, 28, Cowden.
• At 2:24 a.m. Aug. 5 at 1211 N. Keller, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jenna R. Wojick, Herrick.
• Dylan M. E. Lowe, 24, Altamont was cited on Aug. 5 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham police arrested Eric L. Miller, 38, Watson, Aug. 6 on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a police officer. Miller posted $375 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Ethan C. Landreth, 22, Flora, Aug. 6 on a charge of domestic battery. Landreth was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and was released.
• Effingham police and Effingham County deputies arrested Dennis D. Miller, 49, Effingham, Aug. 6 on charges of forgery, residential burglary and possession of stolen property. Miller was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Joshua J. Mohn, 44, Decatur, Aug. 6 on charges of possession of meth and driving while license suspended. Mohn was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
• Effingham police arrested Amber N. Nicholas, 30, Springfield, Aug. 6 on charges of possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance. Nicholas was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Harley J.L. Cravens, 28, Tower Hill, Aug. 7 on charges of possession of controlled substance, expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cravens was given a notice to appear and released.
