The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:28 a.m. March 25 east of the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a semi driven by Oleksandr Volokitin, 39, West Palm Beach, FL, struck a vehicle driven by Daryl C. Lawrence, 66, Toledo.
- At 5:29 a.m. March 25 at 3400 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Jacqueline F. Jones, 59, Louisville, struck a deer.
Dravien M. Gray, 19, Altamont, was cited on March 23 for trespassing.
