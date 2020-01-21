01-22-2020 Police Blotter Jan 21, 2020 15 hrs ago The Effingham Police Department reported the following citation: Xenia L. Montoya, 26, Dieterich, was cited on Jan. 20 for driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration. Tags Effingham Police Department Citation Xenia L. Montoya Police Blotter Police Motor Vehicle Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Dempsey, Steven Heth, Harold JONES, Harold Apr 2, 1926 - Jan 17, 2020 Heth, Harold Brinkerhoff, Donald Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham National Guard company to deploy to AfghanistanPlea expected in mall crash casePlan commission approves recreational marijuana permit; city council votes TuesdayUPDATE: John Boos shooting: Bullet removed from victim after ambulance t-boned on way to hospital01-17-2020 Effingham Police reportsAltamont man charged with threatening city workers, neighborsCounty school boards discuss teacher shortageAnn Deters named EDN Citizen of the Year01-17-2020 Effingham County Jail bookingsKroeger remembered for impact on youth, community Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
