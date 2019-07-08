The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 7:53 a.m. July 3 at the intersection of Fayette and Fourth, a vehicle driven by Derek J. Kuhl, 16, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by William D. Lester, 22, Wheeler. Kuhl was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• At 4:03 p.m. July 3 east of the intersection of Fayette and Walnut, a vehicle driven by John A. Kenter, 27, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Allison J. Meinhart, 31, Dieterich. Kenter was ticketed for driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• At 2:50 p.m. July 5 at the intersection of Third and the Interstate 57 northbound/Interstate 70 eastbound entrance ramp, an unknown semi backed into a vehicle driven by Alec W. Niebrugge, 22, Effingham.
• Nicholas G. Reynolds, 25, Mattoon, was cited July 4 for illegal transportation of alcohol.
• Cierra N. Helmbacher, 30, Effingham, was cited July 5 for driving while license suspended.
• Anthony W. Koester, 27, Altamont, was cited July 7 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
• A 16-year-old from Effingham was cited July 6 for unlawful use of an account number with intent to defraud another.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Illinois State Police arrested Jessica D. Richardson, 34, San Leon, Texas, July 7 on a Vermillion County warrant for failure to appear in court. Richardson posted $300 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Tara B. Szarek, 27, Edgewood, July7 on a charge of burglary. Szarek was in custody at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Lori A. Meinhart, 32, Springfield, July 7 on a charge of retail theft. Meinhart posted $150 and was released.
