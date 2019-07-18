The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

• At 10:30 a.m. on July 16 at 908 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Ashley N. Miller, 27, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Larry J. Fearday, 70, Effingham. Miller was ticketed for failure to yield.

• At 12:50 p.m. on July 16 at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Madeline C. Smith, 20, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Nadine C. Thompson, 68, Effingham.

• William R. F. Nuxoll, 36, Effingham was cited on July 16 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.

• Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy L. Onnikian, 24, Huntington St, New York, July 17 on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a residence. Onnikian was given a notice to appear and released.

• Effingham County deputies arrested Shon J. Allsop, 29, Beecher City, July 17 on charges of theft over $500 and criminal damage to property. Allsop was in jail at last check.

• Effingham police arrested Michael E. Cowger, 34, Dieterich, July 18 on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. Cowger was in jail at last check.

• Effingham County deputies arrested Tiffany N. Crawford, 31, Champaign, July 18 on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Crawford was in jail at last check.

