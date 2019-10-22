The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:23 a.m. Oct. 15 at the intersection of 3rd and the NB I57/EB I70 Exit Ramp, a semi driven by Singh Parminder, 37, Brampton, Ontario, Canada, struck a semi driven by Larry R. Glass, 58, Louisville. Parminder was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 1:43 p.m. Oct. 18 at the intersection of Park and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Patrick A. Romero, 32, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Andrew S. Dial, 39, Teutopolis. Romero was ticketed for failure to yield and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 5:31 p.m. Oct 18 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by James D. Tarrant, 17, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Jackie S. O’Guinn, 20, Effingham. Tarrant was ticketed for failure to yield. O’Guinn was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 9:36 p.m. Oct 20 east of the intersection of Outer Belt West and Ave of Mid-America, a vehicle driven by Shane T. Greear, 22, Edgewood, struck a deer.
- Rodney H. Cekander, 66, Effingham, was cited on Oct. 20 for speeding.
- A 17-year-old from St. Elmo was cited on Oct. 20 for retail theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.