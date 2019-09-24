The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:42 p.m. Sept 22 at the intersection of Fayette and the I57 NB/I70 EB exit ramp, a vehicle driven by
- Jordan A. Kritz, 30, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Nathan Rueter, 44, Effingham. Rueter and a passenger in Rueter’s vehicle, Tawnia M. Monnet, 46, Effingham,
- sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 8:56 p.m. Sept 22 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned
- by Dustin Beckman, Louisville.
