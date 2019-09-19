The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:41 p.m. Sept. 13 north of the intersection of 3rd and Roadway, a vehicle driven by Brigette L. Leftwich, 33, Watson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brenda A. Kroeger, 51, Dieterich.
- At 11:45 p.m. at Sept. 13 1304 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Isabella R. Gardner, 23, Effingham, caught on fire, traveled over the raised median divider on Ave of Mid-America, through a parking lot, and came to rest in landscaping owned by McDonald’s. Gardner sustained injuries but refused treatment. Gardner was ticketed for driving under the influence.
- At 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at the intersection of Jefferson and Merchant, a vehicle driven by Joan M. Lewis, 65, Louisville, struck and damaged a stop sign owned by the City of Effingham.
- At 3:47 p.m. Sept, 17 at the intersection of Willow and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Sydney E. Zwettler, 17, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jerome R. Deters, 63, Toledo.
- At 8:40 a.m. Sept. 18 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown semi struck a vehicle driven by Kelli J. Leoni, 33, St. John, IN.
- Dustin M. Murphy, 27, Altamont, was cited on Sept. 17 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Chelsie L. Finke, 22, Effingham, was cited on Sept. 17 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
