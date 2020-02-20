The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:54 p.m. Feb. 13 at the intersection of 3rd and Market, a vehicle driven by Rene D. Holmes, 36, Teutopolis, collided with a vehicle driven by Tucker W. Moeller, 16, Effingham. Holmes was ticketed for failure to yield and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the intersection of Willenborg and Althoff, a vehicle driven by Laneta J. Spring, 43, Effingham, struck and damaged a City of Effingham street sign.
- At 5 p.m. Feb. 14 at 800 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Mary Wiedman, Effingham.
- At 8:49 a.m. Feb. 16 east of the intersection of Oakridge and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Dennis R. Runde, 35, Teutopolis, struck a deer.
- Chris N. Westergard, 39, Effingham, was cited on Feb. 18 for driving while license revoked.
