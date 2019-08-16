The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 1:23 p.m. Aug. 4 at the intersection of S. Henrietta and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Joshua B. Kepley, 17, Ingraham, struck a vehicle driven by Ladonna L. Miller, 59, Dieterich. Kepley was ticketed for improper lane usage.
• At 1:54 a.m. Aug. 8 west of the intersection of Damron and Keller, a vehicle driven by Cheri L. Burnham, 36, Wichita, KS, struck a concrete light support owned by Chipotle.
• At 4:50 p.m. Aug. 8 west of the intersection of St. Anthony and N. 4th, a vehicle driven by Barbara S. Carter, 56, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Leann Jones, 55, Willow Hill.
• At 11:07 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1300 W. Fayette, a vehicle owned by Amanda S. Huber, Troy, struck a gas pump owned by Speedway.
• At 8:27 p.m. Aug. 9 at 1910 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Keely Z. Duran, 16, St. Elmo, struck a parked vehicle owned by Darrin Stone, Effingham.
• At 6:47 a.m. Aug. 10 at the intersection of E. Market and N. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Gage A. Payne, 18, Effingham, struck a utility pole owned by Ameren.
• At 11:09 a.m. Aug. 12 south of the intersection of N. Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Patrick A. Bearss, 66, Pawnee, struck a vehicle driven by Barry P. McWhorter, 31, Effingham.
• At 5:29 p.m. Aug. 12 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Clark, a vehicle driven by Dylan L. Hickox, 32, Yale, struck the rear-end of a vehicle driven by Alex R. Hagen, 26, Altamont. Hickox was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• At 1:39 a.m. Aug. 13 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Clark, a vehicle driven by Kameron W. Koester, 27, Stewardson, struck a vehicle driven by Martha A. Tomlinson, 62, Effingham. Koester was ticketed for failure to yield turning left.
• At 3:57 p.m. Aug. 13 east of the intersection of National and Schwerman, a vehicle driven by Robert W. Bowser, 39, Altamont, lost a tire and the tire collided with a vehicle driven by Sierra R. Hunt, 28, Altamont.
• At 10:48 p.m. Aug. 13 south of the intersection of S. Henrietta and W. Grove, a vehicle driven by Russell E. Golden, Altamont, collided with a vehicle driven by Deloris J. Douthit-Page, 87, Effingham.
• At 10:31 a.m. Aug. 15 at the intersection of S. Henrietta and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Lacey R. French, 40, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Philip G. Hull, 51, Effingham.
• Daniel W. Hoyer, 33, Effingham was cited on Aug. 14 for no valid driver’s license.
The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Amie J. Shewmake, 37, Brownstown, Aug. 15 on a charge of obstructing identification and a Fayette County warrant for violation of condition of release on an original charge of possession of meth. Shewmake was given a notice to appear and released to Fayette County authorities.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Kenneth L. Scott, 40, Edgewood, Aug. 15 on an Effingham County original warrant violation of an order of protection. Scott posted $1,000 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Blake C. Stuckey, 21, Effingham, Aug. 15 on charges of DUI alcohol and illegal transportation. Stuckey posted $100 and driver's license and was released.
• Altamont police arrested Dennis D. Miller, 49, Effingham, Aug. 15 on a charge of theft over $500. Miller was in jail at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Rachael L. Stephens, 25, Effingham, Aug. 15 on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Stephens posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Anthony S. Overlay, 34, Robinson, Aug. 15 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Overlay was given a notice to appear and released.
• Effingham police arrested Aaron M. Baker, 28, Effingham, Aug. 15 on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Baker was in jail at last check.
• Altamont police arrested Eric B. Tedrick, 23, Kinmundy, Aug. 15 on a charge of retail theft. Tedrick posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Jeffrey A. Steinkamp, 31, Vandalia, Aug. 15 on a charge of domestic battery. Steinkamp was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher C. Howland, 22, Effingham, Aug. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Howland was in jail at last check.
