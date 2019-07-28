The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Randy L. Turner, 61, Sorrento, July 26 on harges of driving while license suspended and speeding, 67 in a 55 mph zone. Turner posted $250 and was released.
• Elijah C. Donaldson, 37, Beecher City, began serving July 26 a 96-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
• Lyndsey L. Walk, 37, Effingham, began serving July 26 a four-day sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
• Samuel W. Wilson, 32, Wheeler, began serving July 26 and eight-day sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
• Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua A Durre, 31, Louisville, July 26, on an Effingham County warrant of failure to appear in court on charge of manufacturing or delivery of between 5 and 15 grams of cocaine. Durre posted $1,075 and was released.
• Kyle P. Schumacher, 32, Effingham, began serving July 26 at 48-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction
• Effingham city police arrested Kayla D. Bly, 28, Effingham, July 26 on a Douglas County warrant on charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bly posted $100 and was released.
• Effingham city police arrested Kort J. Kays, 43, Carmi, July 26, on a Wabash County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Kays posted $200 and was released.
• Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicole A. Woods, 32, Altamont, July 27 on an Effingham County bond violation warrant. The original charge was theft less than $300. Woods was still in jail at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Alyson D. Hannagan, 21, Beecher City, July 27 on charge of illegal transportation of liquor and a Douglas County warrant for contempt of court. Hannagan posted $314 and was released.
• Effingham city police the charge of aggravated battery and resisting arrest. Mahon was in custody at last check.
• Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher W. French, 31, Sainte Marie, July 27 on charge of endangering the life of a child. Officers with the Department of Natural Resources charged French that same day, with having no personal flotation devices on a water craft when required. French posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham city police arrested Kady R. Wilkins, 20, Watson, July 28 on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and resisting, obstruction and/or disarming an officer. Wilkins posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham city police arrested Hayden L. Diveley, 19, Watson, July 28 on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and resisting, obstruction and/or disarming an officer. Diveley posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham city police arrested Chayce W. Dasenbrock, 18, Effingham, July 28 on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and resisting, obstruction and/or disarming an officer. Dasenbrock posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham city police arrested Justin R. Prather, 21, Mason, July 28 with the charges of resisting, obstruction and disarming a police officer. Prather posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham city police arrested Trenton J. Hoelscher, 18, Teutopolis, July 28, on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, resisting, obstruction and/or disarming a police officer, criminal damage to state property. Hoelscher was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Benjamin A. Frey, 29, Effingham, July 28 on a charge of home invasion, battery and criminal trespass to property. Frey was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew L. Tolliver Goode, 22, Mason, July 28, on a charge of criminal damage to property. Goode posted $150 and was released.
