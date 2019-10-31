The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:41 p.m. Oct. 25 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Woody Bogler Trucking Company, Gerald, MO. No injuries and no citations at this time.
- At 10:55 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by The Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. No injuries and no citations at this time.
- A 14-year-old from Altamont was cited on Oct. 29 for battery.
- Nicholas A. Meloche, 27, River Rouge, MI, was cited on Oct. 29 for improper u-turn.
- A 15-year-old from St. Elmo was cited on Oct. 29 for aggravated battery.
